Electroneum (ETN) Trading 11.8% Lower Over Last Week

Electroneum (ETN) traded 7.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 6th. Electroneum has a market cap of $42.34 million and $21,399.68 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Electroneum coin can now be purchased for $0.0024 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Electroneum has traded down 11.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004426 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000951 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000615 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001932 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00012120 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Electroneum Profile

Electroneum (CRYPTO:ETN) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 14th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,940,870,054 coins. The Reddit community for Electroneum is https://reddit.com/r/electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Electroneum is electroneum.com/blog. Electroneum’s official website is electroneum.com. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Electroneum is a mobile-phone-based crypto platform that offers an instant payment system. The project was formed in July 2017 and launched in September 2017 as the first U.K.-based cryptocurrency after completing a $40 million ICO.

The focus of the Electroneum project is to provide the quickest and safest crypto transaction with minimal fees for the world’s unbanked population, which accounts for a billion of the world’s population.

Continuing its focus on giving individuals with only access to smartphones a cheap and easy way to spend money all over the world, Electroneum launched its wallet manager in December 2017.

In March 2018, Electroneum launched the first Android mobile “mining” application where people could take advantage of the processors of their device to mine ETN coins. In April of the same year, it secured a patent for instant crypto transactions.”

Electroneum Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electroneum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Electroneum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

