Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $135.54.

EA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wedbush reduced their price target on Electronic Arts from $164.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Electronic Arts from $154.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Cowen reduced their target price on Electronic Arts from $158.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Bank of America cut Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st.

Electronic Arts Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EA opened at $113.15 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $31.24 billion, a PE ratio of 30.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 0.86. Electronic Arts has a fifty-two week low of $109.24 and a fifty-two week high of $142.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $119.15 and a 200-day moving average of $123.20.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The game software company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($1.89). The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 14.38%. Electronic Arts’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.49%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total value of $93,424.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,960,956.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Electronic Arts news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.84, for a total transaction of $604,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 85,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,304,510.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total value of $93,424.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,960,956.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,100 shares of company stock valued at $1,626,881. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EA. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 2,500.0% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 70.1% in the 2nd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 262 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

About Electronic Arts

(Get Rating)

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

