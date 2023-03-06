Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELDN) Short Interest Up 8.2% in February

Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELDN – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,400 shares, an increase of 8.2% from the January 31st total of 17,000 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eledon Pharmaceuticals

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELDN. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Eledon Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Eledon Pharmaceuticals by 35.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. SVB Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $93,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 4,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 87,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 10,186 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 15th.

Eledon Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

About Eledon Pharmaceuticals

NASDAQ:ELDN traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.45. 10,179 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,163. The company has a market capitalization of $33.71 million, a P/E ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 2.04. Eledon Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $2.03 and a 1-year high of $4.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.79 and a 200 day moving average of $2.78.

Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company using its expertise in targeting the CD40L pathway to develop potential treatments for people requiring an organ or cellular transplant, and for people living with autoimmune and neurodegenerative disease. The firm’s compound in development is AT-1501, a humanized IgG1 anti-CD40L antibody with high affinity for CD40 ligand (CD40L, also called CD154), a well-validated biological target with broad therapeutic potential.

