Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 607,479 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the previous session’s volume of 1,117,372 shares.The stock last traded at $471.34 and had previously closed at $470.24.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ELV shares. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $580.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $545.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Elevance Health from $557.00 to $609.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Elevance Health from $550.00 to $565.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Elevance Health from $505.00 to $523.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $584.42.

Get Elevance Health alerts:

Elevance Health Trading Up 0.3 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of $486.69 and a 200-day moving average of $493.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $111.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.97, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.85.

Elevance Health Increases Dividend

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $5.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.20 by $0.03. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 3.85%. The company had revenue of $39.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. This is a positive change from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.28. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.65%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Elevance Health

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,527,828,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter worth $2,160,082,000. Sanders Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,991,235,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in Elevance Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,936,997,000. Finally, Edmp Inc. purchased a new position in Elevance Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,580,000. Institutional investors own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health company, which engages in improving lives and communities, and making healthcare simpler. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. The Commercial and Specialty Business segment provides insurance products and services such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability and supplemental health insurance.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.