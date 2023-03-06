Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 117,400 shares, a decrease of 7.4% from the January 31st total of 126,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 91,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts have commented on EARN shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT to $7.50 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Jonestrading assumed coverage on Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.83.
Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Stock Down 0.1 %
EARN stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $7.53. 68,927 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,040. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a twelve month low of $5.70 and a twelve month high of $10.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.35.
Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Announces Dividend
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 19.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 716,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,419,000 after purchasing an additional 118,304 shares during the period. Almitas Capital LLC lifted its stake in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 34.3% during the third quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 238,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 60,997 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 721.2% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 54,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 47,710 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT during the third quarter worth about $138,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 77.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 34,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 14,928 shares during the period. 23.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT
Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, investment, and management of residential mortgage and real estate-related assets. Its portfolio include non-agency and agency residential mortgage-backed securities and acquires other target assets, such as residential whole mortgage loans, commercial mortgage-backed securities, mortgage-related derivatives, and other asset-backed securities.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (EARN)
- Go Where the Money Is. Here’s 3 Top Bank Dividend Stocks to Buy
- Another Catalyst For Mullen Automotive Stock
- Solar Tech-Services; Nextracker Should Be On Your Radar
- Is American Lithium a Safe Bet as Demand for Lithium Soars
- Highwoods Properties, High-quality Real Estate for a Discount
Receive News & Ratings for Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.