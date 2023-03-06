Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 117,400 shares, a decrease of 7.4% from the January 31st total of 126,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 91,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Several equities analysts have commented on EARN shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT to $7.50 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Jonestrading assumed coverage on Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.83.

EARN stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $7.53. 68,927 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,040. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a twelve month low of $5.70 and a twelve month high of $10.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.35.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -28.24%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 19.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 716,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,419,000 after purchasing an additional 118,304 shares during the period. Almitas Capital LLC lifted its stake in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 34.3% during the third quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 238,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 60,997 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 721.2% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 54,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 47,710 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT during the third quarter worth about $138,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 77.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 34,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 14,928 shares during the period. 23.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, investment, and management of residential mortgage and real estate-related assets. Its portfolio include non-agency and agency residential mortgage-backed securities and acquires other target assets, such as residential whole mortgage loans, commercial mortgage-backed securities, mortgage-related derivatives, and other asset-backed securities.

