Emera Incorporated (TSE:EMA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Emera Incorporated (TSE:EMA – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$60.00.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EMA. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Emera from C$72.00 to C$68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th. CSFB upped their price target on shares of Emera from C$54.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Emera from C$67.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Emera from C$59.00 to C$61.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Emera from C$63.00 to C$64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th.

Shares of EMA stock opened at C$53.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$14.61 billion, a PE ratio of 15.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$53.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$54.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.00. Emera has a twelve month low of C$48.63 and a twelve month high of C$65.23.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.13%. Emera’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.09%.

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

