Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Bought by Echo Street Capital Management LLC

Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 93.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,352 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 17,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 8,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 8,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 7,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. 71.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EMR opened at $85.54 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $48.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.39. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $72.40 and a fifty-two week high of $100.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $90.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 25.18% and a return on equity of 19.79%. Emerson Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.40%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $109.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. TheStreet cut shares of Emerson Electric from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.43.

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.

