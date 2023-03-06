EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING AG (OTCMKTS:EMSHF) Short Interest Update

EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING AG (OTCMKTS:EMSHF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,800 shares, an increase of 9.5% from the January 31st total of 40,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 448.0 days.

EMS-CHEMIE Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS EMSHF remained flat at $670.30 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $672.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $686.49. EMS-CHEMIE has a 12 month low of $636.55 and a 12 month high of $1,058.00.

Get EMS-CHEMIE alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered EMS-CHEMIE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on EMS-CHEMIE from CHF 590 to CHF 600 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th.

About EMS-CHEMIE

EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING AG engages in the high performance polymers and specialty chemicals businesses worldwide. The company's High Performance Polymers segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of high-performance polyamides granulates. Its Specialty Chemicals segment develops, produces, and sells fibers, bonding agent for tires, fusible adhesives, and adhesive yarns for technical and textile applications; powder coatings; and reactive diluents.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for EMS-CHEMIE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMS-CHEMIE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.