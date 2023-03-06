Endesa, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELEZF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Endesa, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELEZFGet Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,100 shares, a decline of 13.7% from the January 31st total of 39,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 56.8 days.

Endesa Price Performance

ELEZF stock remained flat at $18.90 during trading on Friday. Endesa has a 52 week low of $13.85 and a 52 week high of $22.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.34 and its 200 day moving average is $18.07.

Endesa Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Endesa SA engages in the generation, distribution, and sale of electricity. It is also involved in the natural gas sector and provides other energy-related services. It operates through the following segments: Generation & Supply, Distribution, and Structure. The Generation & Supply segment refers to the production of electricity from energy sources such as hydroelectric, nuclear, thermal, wind, and solar.

Featured Articles

