Enfusion (ENFN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Enfusion (NYSE:ENFN – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of ENFN stock opened at $10.19 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.49. Enfusion has a one year low of $7.80 and a one year high of $16.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.30 and a beta of 0.49.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ENFN. Bank of America downgraded shares of Enfusion from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Enfusion from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Enfusion from $14.00 to $9.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Enfusion to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.92.

In other news, CTO Dan Groman sold 3,877 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.93, for a total transaction of $42,375.61. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 80,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $885,067.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 40.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Enfusion during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Enfusion by 1,189.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 5,723 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Enfusion by 24.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Enfusion by 494.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 6,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming grew its holdings in Enfusion by 1,048.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 9,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 8,343 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.38% of the company’s stock.

Enfusion, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions for investment management industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides portfolio management system, which generates a real-time investment book of record that consists of valuation and risk tools that allows users to analyze aggregated or decomposed portfolio data for chief investment officers (CIOs) and portfolio managers; and order and execution management system that enables portfolio managers, traders, compliance teams, and analysts to electronically communicate trade orders for a variety of asset classes, manage trade orders, and systemically enforce trading regulations and internal guidelines.

