Engineers Gate Manager LP Acquires 71,174 Shares of Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK)

Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its holdings in shares of Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating) by 517.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 84,923 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,174 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP owned 0.06% of Upwork worth $1,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Upwork by 10.0% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Upwork by 30.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Upwork by 11.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 14,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Upwork by 8.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920 shares during the period. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Upwork by 1.2% during the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 190,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,596,000 after acquiring an additional 2,260 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.05% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Eric Gilpin sold 11,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.47, for a total transaction of $129,966.57. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $587,126.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 30,677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.71, for a total transaction of $328,550.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 903,857 shares in the company, valued at $9,680,308.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Eric Gilpin sold 11,331 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.47, for a total transaction of $129,966.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $587,126.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,300 shares of company stock valued at $725,227 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Upwork Trading Up 3.8 %

Several equities analysts have weighed in on UPWK shares. Citigroup started coverage on Upwork in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Upwork from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective (down previously from $19.00) on shares of Upwork in a report on Thursday, February 16th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Upwork from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Upwork from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Upwork presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.09.

Shares of NASDAQ:UPWK opened at $12.21 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. Upwork Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.79 and a 12 month high of $25.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.24.

About Upwork

Upwork, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses to find, hire, and pay freelancers for short-term and longer-term projects. Its marketplace offerings include Upwork Basic, Upwork Plus, Upwork Business, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll. The company was founded by Odysseas Tsatalos and Efstratios Karamanlakis in December 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Articles

