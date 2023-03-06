Engineers Gate Manager LP Boosts Stock Holdings in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its stake in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) by 67.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,054 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,498 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $1,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,710 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 130,916 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $9,443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,921 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 10.8% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 107,908 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $8,237,000 after buying an additional 10,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 7.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 11,451 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $826,000 after buying an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TDOC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Teladoc Health to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Teladoc Health from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $28.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teladoc Health presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.28.

Teladoc Health Stock Up 5.7 %

TDOC stock opened at $26.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 3.15. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.60 and a 1-year high of $77.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.99. The firm has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 1.08.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The health services provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $637.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.71 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 567.53% and a negative return on equity of 4.35%. Research analysts predict that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.41 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Teladoc Health

In other news, SVP Andrew Turitz sold 1,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.36, for a total transaction of $45,673.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,382 shares in the company, valued at $466,167.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total value of $26,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $573,734.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Andrew Turitz sold 1,801 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.36, for a total transaction of $45,673.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $466,167.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 22,261 shares of company stock worth $585,449. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health Profile

(Get Rating)

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.