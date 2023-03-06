Engineers Gate Manager LP Buys 13,942 Shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its stake in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) by 605.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,243 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,942 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Five9 were worth $1,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Five9 by 2.8% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,213 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Five9 by 0.3% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 77,925 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,843,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its position in shares of Five9 by 117.6% in the second quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 470 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Five9 by 3.8% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 6,969 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Five9 by 10.7% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,806 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter.

Five9 Stock Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ FIVN opened at $67.18 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $74.21 and its 200 day moving average is $72.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 5.16 and a quick ratio of 5.16. Five9, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.61 and a 1 year high of $121.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Five9

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other Five9 news, CRO Daniel P. Burkland sold 43,136 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.72, for a total transaction of $2,964,305.92. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 140,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,663,131.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Five9 news, CRO Daniel P. Burkland sold 43,136 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.72, for a total transaction of $2,964,305.92. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 140,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,663,131.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 497 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.05, for a total value of $33,820.85. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 132,383 shares in the company, valued at $9,008,663.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 91,898 shares of company stock valued at $6,553,618. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FIVN. Northland Securities increased their price objective on Five9 from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Five9 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Five9 from $125.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Moffett Nathanson lowered their price target on Five9 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Five9 from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Five9 has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.67.

About Five9

(Get Rating)

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

