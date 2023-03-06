Engineers Gate Manager LP Buys 22,437 Shares of HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST)

Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its stake in HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Rating) by 116.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,437 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP owned about 0.22% of HomeStreet worth $1,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HMST. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in HomeStreet by 10.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 57.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 4,021 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 12.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 1.3% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 21,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 19.4% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 298,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,156,000 after purchasing an additional 48,460 shares during the last quarter. 83.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HomeStreet stock opened at $24.89 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.95. The stock has a market cap of $465.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 0.99. HomeStreet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.44 and a 12-month high of $52.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

HomeStreet ( NASDAQ:HMST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.32). HomeStreet had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The firm had revenue of $65.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.40 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that HomeStreet, Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 7th. HomeStreet’s payout ratio is 40.23%.

HMST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upgraded HomeStreet from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com upgraded HomeStreet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut HomeStreet from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.00.

HomeStreet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking and real estate lending services. It operates through the Commercial and Consumer Banking. The Commercial and Consumer Banking segment offers diversified financial products and services to its commercial and consumer customers through bank branches, and through automated teller machines (ATMs), online, mobile and telephone banking.

