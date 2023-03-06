Engineers Gate Manager LP Cuts Holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Engineers Gate Manager LP decreased its stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 90.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85,538 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $1,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 7,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Marriott International by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Marriott International by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 3,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its stake in Marriott International by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 4,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in Marriott International by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Marriott International news, EVP Rena Hozore Reiss sold 7,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.02, for a total value of $1,345,368.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,801,173.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Marriott International news, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 5,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.18, for a total transaction of $1,032,972.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,696,483.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rena Hozore Reiss sold 7,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.02, for a total transaction of $1,345,368.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,284 shares in the company, valued at $2,801,173.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,086 shares of company stock worth $2,803,416 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Marriott International Stock Up 1.3 %

MAR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Marriott International in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Marriott International from $183.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Marriott International from $182.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Marriott International from $173.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.50.

Shares of NASDAQ MAR opened at $173.07 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.58. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.01 and a 52 week high of $195.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $165.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.51.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 168.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 7.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 10th that permits the company to buyback 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. This is a boost from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.04%.

Marriott International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following geography segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia Pacific, and Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). The company was founded by J. Willard Marriott and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Recommended Stories

