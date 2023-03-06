Engineers Gate Manager LP Grows Stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 163.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,703 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Prologis were worth $1,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its stake in Prologis by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in Prologis by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Prologis by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in Prologis by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,251,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of Prologis stock opened at $126.95 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $123.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.19. Prologis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $98.03 and a 12-month high of $174.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $117.23 billion, a PE ratio of 29.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.99.

Prologis Increases Dividend

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 56.33%. Prologis’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. This is a boost from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PLD. Truist Financial raised their price target on Prologis from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Prologis to $121.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Prologis from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Prologis from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Prologis from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $124.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.00.

About Prologis

(Get Rating)

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

Further Reading

