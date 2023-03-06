Engineers Gate Manager LP Grows Stock Position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,869 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $1,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BR. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 42,467 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,129,000 after buying an additional 1,395 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 88.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 7,384 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 3,458 shares during the last quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,009 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 6,360.0% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 969 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 14.7% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 502,662 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,544,000 after purchasing an additional 64,325 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of BR opened at $144.11 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.96 billion, a PE ratio of 32.17 and a beta of 0.97. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.35 and a 1 year high of $183.33.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Announces Dividend

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.91. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 40.38% and a net margin of 9.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.725 dividend. This represents a $2.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 64.73%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 1,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.06, for a total transaction of $201,010.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $885,151.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BR. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $137.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

See Also

