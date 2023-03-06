Engineers Gate Manager LP Grows Stock Position in EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC)

Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its position in EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC – Get Rating) by 248.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 145,224 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 103,590 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in EnLink Midstream were worth $1,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ENLC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of EnLink Midstream by 7.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,225,310 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $108,324,000 after purchasing an additional 746,457 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of EnLink Midstream by 63.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,928,608 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $58,893,000 after purchasing an additional 2,697,480 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of EnLink Midstream by 179.8% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,477,283 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $39,803,000 after purchasing an additional 2,877,340 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Inc. grew its position in shares of EnLink Midstream by 73.4% in the third quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 2,723,100 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $24,208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fractal Investments LLC grew its position in shares of EnLink Midstream by 15.7% in the third quarter. Fractal Investments LLC now owns 2,524,551 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $22,443,000 after purchasing an additional 342,273 shares in the last quarter. 44.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get EnLink Midstream alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ENLC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their target price on EnLink Midstream from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com cut EnLink Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Citigroup initiated coverage on EnLink Midstream in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on EnLink Midstream from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.50.

EnLink Midstream Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of ENLC stock opened at $11.60 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.49. EnLink Midstream, LLC has a 12-month low of $7.77 and a 12-month high of $13.58. The firm has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.68 and a beta of 2.56.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.14. EnLink Midstream had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 3.79%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that EnLink Midstream, LLC will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EnLink Midstream Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 30th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 27th. This is a positive change from EnLink Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. EnLink Midstream’s payout ratio is 67.57%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Benjamin D. Lamb sold 210,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.38, for a total value of $2,389,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 497,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,657,077.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other EnLink Midstream news, CFO Benjamin D. Lamb sold 180,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.75, for a total transaction of $2,115,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 707,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,308,507.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Benjamin D. Lamb sold 210,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.38, for a total value of $2,389,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 497,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,657,077.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EnLink Midstream Profile

(Get Rating)

EnLink Midstream LLC engages in transmission, processing and marketing of natural gas and crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Permian, North Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Corporate. The Permian segment includes natural gas gathering, processing, and transmission activities and crude oil operations in the Midland and Delaware Basins in West Texas and Eastern New Mexico and crude operations in South Texas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for EnLink Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnLink Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.