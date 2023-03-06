Engineers Gate Manager LP Has $1.13 Million Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Engineers Gate Manager LP trimmed its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 91.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,082 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 44,054 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ethic Inc. increased its position in Home Depot by 5.9% in the third quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 45,343 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $12,512,000 after purchasing an additional 2,545 shares during the period. Evercore Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 0.6% during the third quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 475,244 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $131,138,000 after buying an additional 2,769 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 2.3% during the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 37,468 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $10,340,000 after buying an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 12.8% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 292,412 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $80,688,000 after buying an additional 33,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 11.4% during the third quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 76,518 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $21,114,000 after buying an additional 7,858 shares during the last quarter. 68.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Home Depot Stock Performance

NYSE HD opened at $298.45 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $305.53 billion, a PE ratio of 17.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $316.40 and a 200-day moving average of $305.38. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $264.51 and a 52-week high of $347.25.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.04. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a negative return on equity of 3,656.69%. The firm had revenue of $35.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be issued a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 8th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HD shares. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Home Depot from $334.00 to $306.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Home Depot from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Home Depot from $360.00 to $346.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.45.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Further Reading

