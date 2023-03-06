Engineers Gate Manager LP Has $1.14 Million Holdings in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM)

Engineers Gate Manager LP decreased its position in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating) by 83.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 123,291 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 610,801 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in CommScope were worth $1,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in CommScope by 11.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,002,559 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $212,781,000 after buying an additional 2,790,362 shares during the last quarter. FPR Partners LLC increased its holdings in CommScope by 2.3% in the third quarter. FPR Partners LLC now owns 20,798,018 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $191,550,000 after buying an additional 475,000 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in CommScope by 1.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,146,557 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $142,995,000 after buying an additional 195,374 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in CommScope by 22.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,164,751 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $111,616,000 after buying an additional 2,560,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in CommScope by 9.9% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,871,351 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $62,026,000 after buying an additional 710,698 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

Get CommScope alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COMM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on CommScope from $17.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on CommScope from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Bank of America upgraded CommScope from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $8.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on CommScope from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.38.

CommScope Stock Performance

Shares of CommScope stock opened at $7.80 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.48. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.56 and a 1 year high of $13.73.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. CommScope had a negative return on equity of 51.71% and a negative net margin of 14.11%. CommScope’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

About CommScope

(Get Rating)

CommScope Holding Co, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for communications networks. It operates through the following segments: Broadband, Home, Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), and Venue and Campus Networks (VCN). The company was founded by Frank M. Drendel in 1976 and is headquartered in Hickory, NC.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CommScope Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CommScope and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.