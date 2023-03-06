Engineers Gate Manager LP Increases Stock Position in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA)

Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its position in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,381 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,871 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Ambarella were worth $1,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMBA. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Ambarella by 101.9% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 648 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Ambarella in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Ambarella by 609.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ambarella by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ambarella by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,685 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. 78.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMBA stock opened at $82.57 on Monday. Ambarella, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.02 and a twelve month high of $109.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.51.

Ambarella ( NASDAQ:AMBA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.12. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 19.37% and a negative return on equity of 8.94%. The business had revenue of $83.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.03 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ambarella, Inc. will post -2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AMBA shares. Imperial Capital lowered shares of Ambarella from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Ambarella from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Roth Mkm lowered shares of Ambarella from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They set a “positive” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.78.

In other Ambarella news, VP Chi-Hong Ju sold 1,262 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total value of $105,717.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 156,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,106,067.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Ambarella news, VP Chi-Hong Ju sold 1,262 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total value of $105,717.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 156,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,106,067.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher Day sold 2,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.82, for a total value of $211,883.06. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,398 shares in the company, valued at $1,670,906.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,806 shares of company stock valued at $1,248,448 over the last 90 days. 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D.

