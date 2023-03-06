Engineers Gate Manager LP Invests $1.31 Million in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 29,134 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,305,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PVH. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in PVH by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,681 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 3,326 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PVH by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,146 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in PVH by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,739 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,738,000 after acquiring an additional 8,081 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in PVH by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,444 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $877,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in PVH by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,033 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,458,000 after acquiring an additional 3,336 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Get PVH alerts:

PVH Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE:PVH opened at $83.23 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $82.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.59. The company has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 13.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. PVH Corp. has a 52-week low of $43.49 and a 52-week high of $94.51.

PVH Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. PVH’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.38%.

In related news, EVP Mark D. Fischer sold 1,732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $140,292.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,629,908. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP James Holmes sold 4,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.68, for a total transaction of $329,861.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,151,565.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark D. Fischer sold 1,732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $140,292.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,629,908. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PVH has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush increased their target price on PVH to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Citigroup increased their price target on PVH from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on PVH from $77.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on PVH from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on PVH from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.67.

PVH Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PVH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.