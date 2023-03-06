Engineers Gate Manager LP Lowers Holdings in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Engineers Gate Manager LP lowered its holdings in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating) by 41.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,227 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 39,712 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $1,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Old Republic International by 58.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 56,825 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after buying an additional 21,064 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,253 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 4,088 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 22,153 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 3,918 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Old Republic International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $296,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Old Republic International by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,388 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Raymond James raised their target price on Old Republic International from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th.

Old Republic International Trading Down 0.7 %

Old Republic International Increases Dividend

Shares of ORI stock opened at $25.99 on Monday. Old Republic International Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.27 and a fifty-two week high of $26.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. This is a positive change from Old Republic International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.79%.

About Old Republic International

Old Republic International Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of insurance underwriting. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, Republic Financial Indemnity Group (RFIG) Run-Off, and Corporate and Other. The General Insurance segment provides property and liability insurance primarily to commercial clients.

Further Reading

