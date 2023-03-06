Engineers Gate Manager LP Lowers Holdings in Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH)

Engineers Gate Manager LP trimmed its holdings in Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Rating) by 49.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,717 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 37,265 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP owned 0.13% of Pathward Financial worth $1,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Pathward Financial in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pathward Financial by 58.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,219 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Pathward Financial by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,507 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pathward Financial by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,116 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Pathward Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $120,000. 89.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pathward Financial Stock Up 1.3 %

CASH opened at $50.02 on Monday. Pathward Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.16 and a twelve month high of $57.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.73. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.80.

Pathward Financial Dividend Announcement

Pathward Financial ( NASDAQ:CASH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. Pathward Financial had a net margin of 20.37% and a return on equity of 18.73%. The firm had revenue of $149.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Pathward Financial, Inc. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 10th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. Pathward Financial’s payout ratio is 4.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CASH. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Pathward Financial from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Pathward Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pathward Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, President Anthony M. Sharett sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.60, for a total value of $116,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 30,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,420,647.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

About Pathward Financial

Pathward Financial, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which provides savings and loan services. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services and Other. The Consumer segment provides meta payment systems (MPS), consumer credit products, warehouse finance and other tax services.

