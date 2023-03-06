Engineers Gate Manager LP Purchases Shares of 37,052 International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 37,052 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,175,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IP. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of International Paper by 45.5% during the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Norwood Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of International Paper by 29.1% during the third quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 1,420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of International Paper by 0.6% during the third quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 59,986 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,902,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in shares of International Paper by 3.6% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 10,416 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of International Paper by 0.8% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 43,839 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Paper Stock Up 0.7 %

IP stock opened at $37.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.97. International Paper has a 1-year low of $30.69 and a 1-year high of $50.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.62. The firm has a market cap of $13.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 1.07.

International Paper Announces Dividend

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.18. International Paper had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 15.81%. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that International Paper will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.90%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.45%.

Insider Transactions at International Paper

In other news, SVP Aimee K. Gregg sold 1,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.05, for a total transaction of $67,125.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,260 shares in the company, valued at $153,573. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other International Paper news, SVP Timothy S. Nicholls sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.95, for a total value of $194,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 129,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,034,715.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Aimee K. Gregg sold 1,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.05, for a total transaction of $67,125.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $153,573. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on IP. UBS Group raised shares of International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of International Paper from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of International Paper from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of International Paper from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of International Paper from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.82.

About International Paper

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment is involved in manufacturing containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Recommended Stories

