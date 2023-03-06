Engineers Gate Manager LP Sells 17,916 Shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

Engineers Gate Manager LP reduced its stake in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) by 59.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,916 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Celsius were worth $1,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Celsius by 224.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Celsius by 437.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Celsius in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Celsius in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in Celsius in the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. 67.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CELH opened at $94.78 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.71. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.31 and a 12-month high of $122.24. The stock has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.18 and a beta of 1.85.

In related news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.30, for a total transaction of $3,219,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 64,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,911,729.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CELH shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Celsius in a research note on Monday. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Celsius from $129.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Celsius in a research note on Friday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush upgraded shares of Celsius from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Celsius from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Celsius currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.88.

Celsius Company Profile

Celsius Holdings, Inc engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of calorie-burning beverages. It offers flavors including grapefruit, cucumber lime, orange pomegranate, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream. The company was founded in April 2004 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

