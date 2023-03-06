Engineers Gate Manager LP Sells 37,118 Shares of Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI)

Engineers Gate Manager LP reduced its holdings in shares of Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI – Get Rating) by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,169 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 37,118 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP owned approximately 0.20% of Triumph Group worth $1,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 20,817 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 4,074 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Triumph Group by 7.3% in the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,891,176 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $16,245,000 after acquiring an additional 129,360 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Triumph Group by 2.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,593,921 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $91,001,000 after acquiring an additional 217,725 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Triumph Group by 218.5% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 12,715 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 8,723 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Triumph Group by 7.7% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 631,115 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,421,000 after acquiring an additional 44,915 shares during the period. 97.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Triumph Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

TGI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Triumph Group from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Robert W. Baird cut Triumph Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $20.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Triumph Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.83.

Triumph Group Stock Up 1.5 %

NYSE:TGI opened at $12.57 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $817.18 million, a PE ratio of 9.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 2.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.00. Triumph Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.84 and a twelve month high of $27.85.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The aerospace company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Triumph Group had a net margin of 7.04% and a negative return on equity of 6.20%. The firm had revenue of $328.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Triumph Group, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Triumph Group

(Get Rating)

Triumph Group, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, manufacturing, repairing and overhauling of aerospace and defense systems, components and structures. It operates through the following three segments: Triumph Integrated Systems, Triumph Aerospace Structures and Triumph Product Support. The Triumph Integrated Systems segment engages in designing, development and supporting proprietary components, subsystems and systems, as well as production of complex assemblies using external designs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.