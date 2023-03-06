Engineers Gate Manager LP Takes Position in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 9,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,225,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BILL. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Bill.com by 60.8% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Bill.com during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Bill.com by 178.6% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bill.com during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Bill.com by 91.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.80% of the company’s stock.

Bill.com Stock Performance

NYSE:BILL opened at $90.55 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.16. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.81 and a 12-month high of $244.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Bill.com ( NYSE:BILL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by $0.27. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 6.23% and a negative net margin of 40.65%. The company had revenue of $260.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.59 million. As a group, analysts expect that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BILL. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Bill.com from $158.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Bill.com from $180.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price target (down previously from $140.00) on shares of Bill.com in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Bill.com from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Bill.com from $161.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Bill.com news, CFO John R. Rettig sold 6,008 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.80, for a total value of $605,606.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,687,126.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO John R. Rettig sold 6,008 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.80, for a total transaction of $605,606.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,687,126.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajesh A. Aji sold 2,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.61, for a total value of $269,244.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,462.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,293 shares of company stock valued at $1,532,548. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Bill.com Profile

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

Featured Articles

