Engineers Gate Manager LP Trims Stake in JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD)

Engineers Gate Manager LP trimmed its stake in JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating) by 63.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 137,941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 239,345 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP owned 0.16% of JELD-WEN worth $1,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of JELD-WEN in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in JELD-WEN in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in JELD-WEN by 86.6% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 2,326 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in JELD-WEN by 182.7% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,907 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in JELD-WEN in the 3rd quarter worth $83,000. 94.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on JELD. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of JELD-WEN from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of JELD-WEN from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of JELD-WEN from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.50 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of JELD-WEN from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of JELD-WEN from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, JELD-WEN has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.58.

Insider Buying and Selling

JELD-WEN Stock Up 3.8 %

In other news, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management acquired 32,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.99 per share, with a total value of $383,680.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,096,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,151,339.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:JELD opened at $13.78 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.38 and a 12 month high of $24.35. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.50 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.73.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.22. JELD-WEN had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 22.73%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

JELD-WEN Company Profile

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of doors, windows, and related products. It designs, produces, and distributes interior and exterior doors, wood, vinyl, aluminum windows, and related products for construction, repair, and remodeling of residential homes and non-residential buildings.

Featured Stories

