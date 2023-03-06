Enjin Coin (ENJ) 1-Day Volume Tops $25.62 Million

Enjin Coin (ENJ) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 6th. Enjin Coin has a market cap of $422.85 million and approximately $25.62 million worth of Enjin Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Enjin Coin has traded down 10.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Enjin Coin token can currently be bought for $0.42 or 0.00001888 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002048 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000264 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0736 or 0.00000328 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $94.63 or 0.00421930 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6,396.52 or 0.28521725 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000219 BTC.

About Enjin Coin

Enjin Coin’s launch date was June 23rd, 2017. Enjin Coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Enjin Coin is https://reddit.com/r/enjincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Enjin Coin’s official message board is enjin.io/blog. Enjin Coin’s official website is enjin.io. Enjin Coin’s official Twitter account is @enjin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Enjin Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Enjin Coin (ENJ) is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency developed by Enjin, a leading blockchain ecosystem developer. It is used to directly back the value of next-generation blockchain assets and used to mint ERC-1155 blockchain assets. ENJ tokens provide benefits to creators and users, such as infusing tokens with residual value, ensuring the transparency and scarcity of tokens, and providing instant liquidity for tokens. Enjin Platform is a blockchain PaaS that allows developers to create and manage blockchain games with ease. It was founded in 2009 by Maxim Blagov and Witek Radomski and successfully raised $18.9 million in its 2017 ICO. ERC-1155, the native token standard created by Enjin’s Co-founder & CTO Witek Radomski, has since grown to power over 1 billion Enjin-powered blockchain assets.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enjin Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Enjin Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Enjin Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

