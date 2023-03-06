Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF) Stake Raised by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P raised its holdings in shares of Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF – Get Rating) by 116.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 75,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,739 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Ennis were worth $1,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Ennis by 276.3% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Ennis by 177.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Ennis by 84.5% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Ennis by 36.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ennis by 16.9% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Ennis alerts:

Ennis Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EBF opened at $22.12 on Monday. Ennis, Inc. has a one year low of $16.55 and a one year high of $23.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.70. The company has a market capitalization of $571.58 million, a P/E ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 0.48.

Ennis Dividend Announcement

Ennis ( NYSE:EBF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ennis had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 9.74%. The business had revenue of $110.25 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 5th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 4th. Ennis’s dividend payout ratio is 61.73%.

Ennis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ennis, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and sale of business forms and other printed business products. Its products include advertising specialties, business supplies, checks and software compatible forms, commercial printing, custom business forms, ecommerce, envelopes, and financial and security printing.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ennis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ennis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.