Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Acquires 9,950 Shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,160 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,950 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Block were worth $6,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ethic Inc. grew its position in shares of Block by 27.9% during the third quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 22,594 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 4,930 shares in the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Block by 122.6% during the third quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 29,961 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 16,500 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Block by 5.6% during the third quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 9,817 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners grew its position in shares of Block by 27.3% during the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 6,122 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in shares of Block by 229.9% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 713,203 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,219,000 after purchasing an additional 497,035 shares in the last quarter. 59.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on SQ. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Block from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Block from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Block from $108.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Oppenheimer lowered Block from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Block from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Block currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.19.

In other news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 1,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.28, for a total transaction of $66,336.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 46,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,014,217.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Block news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 1,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.28, for a total value of $66,336.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 46,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,014,217.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.49, for a total transaction of $1,830,447.81. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 422,617 shares in the company, valued at $25,141,485.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 241,823 shares of company stock valued at $17,532,598 over the last ninety days. 11.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SQ stock opened at $80.88 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.31. The company has a market cap of $48.69 billion, a PE ratio of -85.14 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Block, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.34 and a 12-month high of $149.00.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. Block had a negative net margin of 3.11% and a negative return on equity of 2.28%. Analysts expect that Block, Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

