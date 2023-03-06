Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Boosts Holdings in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating) by 22.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,645 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,150 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Murphy USA were worth $6,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Murphy USA in the third quarter worth $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 47.6% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 121 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Murphy USA in the second quarter worth $34,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Murphy USA in the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Murphy USA in the second quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Murphy USA from $335.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Murphy USA in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $360.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Murphy USA from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Murphy USA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.60.

Shares of MUSA opened at $259.25 on Monday. Murphy USA Inc. has a 1 year low of $164.30 and a 1 year high of $323.00. The company has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $267.42 and a 200-day moving average of $281.31.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $5.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.16 by ($0.95). The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.87% and a return on equity of 90.90%. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Murphy USA Inc. will post 18.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. This is an increase from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.27%.

Murphy USA, Inc engages in marketing motor fuel products and convenience merchandise through retail stores, namely Murphy USA and Murphy Express. It collaborates with Walmart to offer customers discounted and free items based on purchases of qualifying fuel and merchandise. The company was founded on March 1, 2013 and is headquartered in El Dorado, AR.

