Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Boosts Stake in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 202,150 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,315 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $6,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of INVH. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 40.0% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 131,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,444,000 after purchasing an additional 37,595 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Invitation Homes by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 805,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,206,000 after acquiring an additional 21,807 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its position in Invitation Homes by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 532,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,985,000 after acquiring an additional 12,652 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Invitation Homes by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 681,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,027,000 after acquiring an additional 3,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 59.6% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 318,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,751,000 after buying an additional 118,927 shares during the period. 98.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invitation Homes Stock Performance

NYSE:INVH opened at $31.83 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $19.46 billion, a PE ratio of 51.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.89. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.52 and a 1-year high of $44.36.

Invitation Homes Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. This is a positive change from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is currently 167.74%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on INVH. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Invitation Homes from $41.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Raymond James lowered Invitation Homes from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Invitation Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Invitation Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.75.

Invitation Homes Profile

(Get Rating)

Invitation Homes, Inc engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing and operation of single-family homes as rental properties, including single-family homes in planned unit developments. Its services include property management, selection of homes, maintenance program, and online payment. The company was founded by Marcus Ridgway, Dallas Tanner, and Brad Greiwe in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Further Reading

