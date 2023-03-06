Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Decreases Stock Position in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc cut its position in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 115,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90,555 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned about 0.08% of Service Co. International worth $6,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 2.2% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 4.5% in the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia raised its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 5.5% in the second quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 4,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 24.6% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. raised its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 0.8% in the second quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 43,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,988,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Service Co. International

In other news, VP Steven A. Tidwell sold 6,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.28, for a total value of $471,227.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 52,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,663,345. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Steven A. Tidwell sold 6,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.28, for a total value of $471,227.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 52,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,663,345. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 2,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total value of $201,214.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 962,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,282,918.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 38,741 shares of company stock worth $2,677,606. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Service Co. International Price Performance

Service Co. International stock opened at $67.60 on Monday. Service Co. International has a 52 week low of $56.85 and a 52 week high of $75.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The stock has a market cap of $10.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.26, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.78.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.12. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 34.56% and a net margin of 13.76%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $974.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Service Co. International will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Service Co. International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Service Co. International in a research report on Thursday, February 16th.

About Service Co. International

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the Funeral and Cemetery segments. The Funeral segment offers services related to cremations, including the use of home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, memorialization, and catering.

