Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $6.68 Million Stock Holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,585 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Dover were worth $6,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dover by 49,017.9% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,468,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $171,155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465,146 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Dover by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,388,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,624,322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348,890 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Dover by 27.7% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,607,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $303,959,000 after buying an additional 565,772 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dover by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,895,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,650,899,000 after purchasing an additional 224,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Dover by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,530,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $529,036,000 after buying an additional 171,924 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DOV. Mizuho lifted their price target on Dover from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Dover from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on Dover from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Dover from $139.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dover has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.25.

Shares of NYSE:DOV opened at $154.65 on Monday. Dover Co. has a 52-week low of $114.49 and a 52-week high of $162.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $146.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.01. Dover had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 12.52%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dover Co. will post 8.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Dover’s payout ratio is 27.19%.

Dover Corp. operates as a manufacturer and solutions provider delivering innovative equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Clean Energy and Fueling, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Climate and Sustainability Technologies.

