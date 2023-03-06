Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $6.72 Million Stock Position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 156,310 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 1,880 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $6,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 22.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,445,998 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $105,179,000 after buying an additional 450,544 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 14.7% during the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 16,892 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 2,161 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at $759,000. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at $761,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 461,072 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $19,826,000 after purchasing an additional 16,371 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.85% of the company’s stock.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

Insider Activity

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, insider David Sorkin sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.44, for a total transaction of $2,217,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,434,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,508,943.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KKR & Co. Inc. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KKR opened at $56.96 on Monday. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.77 and a 1-year high of $62.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $53.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.72.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a positive return on equity of 5.71% and a negative net margin of 14.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -45.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KKR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $67.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.92.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

(Get Rating)

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes including private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. It operates through the Asset Management segment and Insurance segment.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.