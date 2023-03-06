Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Raises Stock Position in Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL – Get Rating) by 3,192.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,515 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,495 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.17% of Duolingo worth $6,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duolingo during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duolingo during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Duolingo by 620.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Duolingo during the second quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Duolingo by 182.4% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 1,483 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DUOL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Duolingo in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Duolingo from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Duolingo from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.33.

Insider Activity at Duolingo

Duolingo Price Performance

In related news, CFO Matthew Skaruppa sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.08, for a total transaction of $540,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,987 shares in the company, valued at $4,754,114.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Duolingo news, insider Natalie Glance sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $318,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 134,198 shares in the company, valued at $14,224,988. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Matthew Skaruppa sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.08, for a total transaction of $540,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 43,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,754,114.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders acquired 208,082 shares of company stock worth $15,005,337 and sold 43,393 shares worth $3,823,331. 22.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of DUOL opened at $119.27 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of -79.51 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 3.84. Duolingo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.50 and a 1-year high of $121.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $87.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.40.

Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $103.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.88 million. Duolingo had a negative net margin of 16.12% and a negative return on equity of 11.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.46) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Duolingo, Inc. will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

Duolingo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Duolingo, Inc develops a language-learning website and mobile app in the United States and China. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, Japanese, German, Italian, Chinese, Portuguese, and others. It also provides a digital language proficiency assessment exam.

Featured Stories

