Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Sells 44,005 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc cut its stake in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 41.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,825 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 44,005 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $6,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Yum! Brands by 396.6% during the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 288 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 668.4% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 292 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Yum! Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the third quarter worth $55,000. 77.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yum! Brands Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE YUM opened at $129.67 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.98. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.96 and a 1 year high of $133.77.

Yum! Brands Increases Dividend

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The restaurant operator reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.05. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 19.37% and a negative return on equity of 15.16%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. This is an increase from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.07%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 4,259 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.52, for a total transaction of $547,366.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,076,011.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $146.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Yum! Brands from $137.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Citigroup raised their target price on Yum! Brands from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Cowen raised their target price on Yum! Brands from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Yum! Brands from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.81.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses of a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment consists of all operations of the KFC concept.

See Also

