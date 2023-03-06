Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) is Progeny 3 Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Progeny 3 Inc. raised its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,795,188 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,987 shares during the period. Enterprise Products Partners makes up 7.1% of Progeny 3 Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Progeny 3 Inc. owned about 0.08% of Enterprise Products Partners worth $42,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 66,550 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 6,337 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 102,021 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,633,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC now owns 17,485 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,956 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Enterprise Products Partners

In other news, CEO Aj Teague acquired 3,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.09 per share, with a total value of $87,928.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,337,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,316,999.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Aj Teague acquired 3,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.09 per share, for a total transaction of $87,928.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,337,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,316,999.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Carin Marcy Barth acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.99 per share, with a total value of $119,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 75,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,817,866.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 29,800 shares of company stock valued at $707,019. 32.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.64.

Shares of NYSE:EPD traded up $0.25 during trading on Monday, hitting $26.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 562,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,432,324. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.59 and a 200-day moving average of $25.27. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $22.90 and a 12 month high of $28.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $57.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.10.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.05. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 20.38%. The business had revenue of $13.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st were issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.44%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.40%.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Further Reading

