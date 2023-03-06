Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ) Short Interest Down 6.8% in February

Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 343,600 shares, a drop of 6.8% from the January 31st total of 368,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 74,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.6 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enzo Biochem in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Enzo Biochem Price Performance

ENZ stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.15. The company had a trading volume of 40,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,572. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Enzo Biochem has a twelve month low of $1.06 and a twelve month high of $3.28.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enzo Biochem

Enzo Biochem ( NYSE:ENZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 12th. The medical research company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Enzo Biochem had a negative return on equity of 38.65% and a negative net margin of 26.89%. The business had revenue of $18.28 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Enzo Biochem during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Enzo Biochem during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in Enzo Biochem by 189.6% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 28,228 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 59,728 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Enzo Biochem during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Enzo Biochem by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 90,158 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 5,328 shares during the last quarter. 50.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Enzo Biochem

Enzo Biochem, Inc is an integrated diagnostics, clinical lab, and life sciences company, which focuses on delivering and applying advanced technology capabilities to produce affordable reliable products and services that enable customers to meet their clinical needs. It operates through the following segments: Products, Clinical Services, and Therapeutics.

