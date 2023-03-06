EOS (EOS) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1.31 Billion

EOS (EOS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 5th. EOS has a total market cap of $1.31 billion and $195.70 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EOS coin can currently be purchased for about $1.21 or 0.00005413 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, EOS has traded 8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00011517 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00004954 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00006742 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001285 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00004636 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00003782 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001486 BTC.

EOS Coin Profile

EOS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,084,371,464 coins and its circulating supply is 1,084,517,006 coins. The official message board for EOS is eosnetwork.com/blog. The official website for EOS is eosnetwork.com. EOS’s official Twitter account is @eosnfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for EOS is https://reddit.com/r/eos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling EOS

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS is a blockchain platform that allows developers to easily create decentralized applications (dApps), decentralized autonomous organizations (DAOs) and other blockchain-based projects. It uses a combination of Proof of Work (PoW) and Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) to secure its network and validate transactions. It was developed by Block.one, a company founded by a team of experienced blockchain developers led by Daniel Larimer, the founder of Bitshares, Steem, and DPoS. EOS is used for creating and deploying dApps, DAOs, and other blockchain projects, and provides users with the ability to securely transfer value and store data on the EOS blockchain.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EOS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

