Ergo One Day Volume Tops $905,283.83 (ERG)

Ergo (ERG) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 6th. During the last seven days, Ergo has traded down 10.1% against the dollar. One Ergo coin can currently be bought for $1.48 or 0.00006622 BTC on popular exchanges. Ergo has a market capitalization of $98.89 million and $905,283.83 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ergo alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $22,401.12 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0746 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.03 or 0.00392962 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00014954 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $152.33 or 0.00679999 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.64 or 0.00087681 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.65 or 0.00551980 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000809 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004443 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00009742 BTC.

Ergo Coin Profile

Ergo is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. It launched on July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 59,756,145 coins and its circulating supply is 66,669,837 coins. Ergo’s official message board is www.ergoforum.org. The official website for Ergo is ergoplatform.org. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo builds advanced cryptographic features and radically new DeFi functionality on the rock-solid foundations laid by a decade of blockchain theory and development. Ergo is the open protocol that implements modern scientific ideas in the blockchain area. Ergo operates an open contributor model where anyone is welcome to contribute.

EFYT (Ergo First Year Tokens) served the dual purposes of helping to build an early community of stake holders and enthusiasts for Ergo and of raising a small amount of funds for the platform before launch to fund development, promotion etc. EFYT is strictly a Waves token and is not the same as an ERG, which is the Ergo mainnet native token mined after Ergo’s mainnet launch.

EFYT were swapped with a fraction of the ERG mined within the first 1 year post mainnet launch (July 1st 2019).”

Ergo Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ergo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ergo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ergo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ergo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.