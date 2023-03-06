Ergo Trading 10.3% Lower This Week (ERG)

Ergo (ERG) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 5th. Ergo has a total market capitalization of $101.27 million and approximately $829,420.26 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Ergo has traded down 10.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Ergo coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.52 or 0.00006774 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ergo alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,432.33 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000331 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.76 or 0.00400129 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00014973 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.63 or 0.00087498 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $149.42 or 0.00666112 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $123.46 or 0.00550369 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000795 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004437 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00009747 BTC.

Ergo Profile

Ergo (CRYPTO:ERG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 59,756,145 coins and its circulating supply is 66,641,001 coins. The official website for Ergo is ergoplatform.org. The official message board for Ergo is www.ergoforum.org. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo builds advanced cryptographic features and radically new DeFi functionality on the rock-solid foundations laid by a decade of blockchain theory and development. Ergo is the open protocol that implements modern scientific ideas in the blockchain area. Ergo operates an open contributor model where anyone is welcome to contribute.

EFYT (Ergo First Year Tokens) served the dual purposes of helping to build an early community of stake holders and enthusiasts for Ergo and of raising a small amount of funds for the platform before launch to fund development, promotion etc. EFYT is strictly a Waves token and is not the same as an ERG, which is the Ergo mainnet native token mined after Ergo’s mainnet launch.

EFYT were swapped with a fraction of the ERG mined within the first 1 year post mainnet launch (July 1st 2019).”

Ergo Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ergo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ergo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ergo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ergo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.