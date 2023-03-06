ETF Managers Group LLC Acquires 174 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,162 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 5.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,266,420 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,889,403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076,636 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Analog Devices by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,073,104 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,179,397,000 after acquiring an additional 429,519 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Analog Devices by 370.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,943,607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $722,212,000 after buying an additional 3,893,057 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 0.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,547,753 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $633,683,000 after purchasing an additional 15,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 4,455,057 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $650,839,000 after purchasing an additional 726,381 shares during the last quarter. 85.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analog Devices Stock Up 0.9 %

Analog Devices stock opened at $186.25 on Monday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.48 and a 52 week high of $196.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $174.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.52. The stock has a market cap of $94.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.09, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.14.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be paid a $0.86 dividend. This is a boost from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 24th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.89%.

Insider Activity

In other Analog Devices news, Director Edward H. Frank sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.09, for a total transaction of $965,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $579,270. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Analog Devices news, Director Edward H. Frank sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.09, for a total transaction of $965,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $579,270. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vivek Jain sold 10,791 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.73, for a total transaction of $1,896,302.43. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,320,786.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,240 shares of company stock valued at $5,676,713 in the last 90 days. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on ADI. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Analog Devices from $177.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup increased their price target on Analog Devices from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Cowen upped their price objective on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Analog Devices from $185.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.68.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

