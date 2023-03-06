ETF Managers Group LLC Buys 58 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,540 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TYL. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the third quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $70,000. 89.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on TYL. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $375.00 to $370.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $465.00 to $415.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $475.00 target price on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Friday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Tyler Technologies in a report on Thursday, November 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $322.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Tyler Technologies from $468.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $433.62.

Shares of Tyler Technologies stock opened at $330.23 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $323.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $335.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.33 and a beta of 0.81. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $281.11 and a 12-month high of $453.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

In other Tyler Technologies news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $2,010,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 80,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,867,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for the public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

