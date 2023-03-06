ETF Managers Group LLC Has $515,000 Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,569 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VZ. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 273.5% in the 3rd quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 1,016 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 1,077 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 273.3% during the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 1,284 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Verizon Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.63.

Verizon Communications Price Performance

Verizon Communications stock opened at $38.26 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.40. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.55 and a 12 month high of $55.51. The company has a market capitalization of $160.69 billion, a PE ratio of 7.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $35.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.14 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 24.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. Analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a $0.6525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.82%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.58%.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments. The Consumer segment provides consumer-focused wireless and wire line communications services and products.

