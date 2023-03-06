ETF Managers Group LLC Has $540,000 Holdings in Citizens, Inc. (NYSE:CIA)

ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citizens, Inc. (NYSE:CIA – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 161,602 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,271 shares during the quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC owned about 0.32% of Citizens worth $540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Citizens by 285.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,758 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 6,483 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Citizens during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Citizens in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Citizens during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 16.75% of the company’s stock.

CIA opened at $3.06 on Monday. Citizens, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.92 and a twelve month high of $4.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.90. The stock has a market cap of $153.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.15.

In other Citizens news, VP Harvey J. Waite acquired 11,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.41 per share, with a total value of $27,384.83. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 18,201 shares in the company, valued at $43,864.41. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Citizens in a research report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Citizens, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and reinsurance services. It operates through the Life Insurance and Home Service Insurance segments. The Life Insurance segment primarily issues ordinary whole life insurance and endowment policies in U.S. dollar-denominated amounts to foreign residents.

