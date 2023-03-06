ETF Managers Group LLC Has $556,000 Stock Holdings in Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG)

ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 669 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Apogee Enterprises worth $556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Apogee Enterprises by 0.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 70,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,369,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Apogee Enterprises by 18.3% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its holdings in Apogee Enterprises by 4.0% during the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 17,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $850,000 after buying an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arjuna Capital lifted its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 2.3% in the third quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 35,667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. 88.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Brent C. Jewell sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total transaction of $204,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $490,613.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Apogee Enterprises Price Performance

NASDAQ APOG opened at $47.79 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.42. Apogee Enterprises, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.96 and a twelve month high of $50.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.09. Apogee Enterprises had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 25.58%. The business had revenue of $367.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $354.60 million. Research analysts anticipate that Apogee Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

Apogee Enterprises Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were paid a $0.24 dividend. This is a positive change from Apogee Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. Apogee Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.17%.

Apogee Enterprises Company Profile

Apogee Enterprises, Inc engages in the design and development of architectural products and services. It also provides architectural glass, aluminum framing systems and installation services for buildings, as well as value-added glazing products for custom picture framing. The company operates through the following segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies.

