ETF Managers Group LLC Has $561,000 Stake in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,762 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 418 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobam bought a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. 99.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WSM. Barclays cut shares of Williams-Sonoma from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $192.00 to $114.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $143.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $195.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Williams-Sonoma from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.88.

Williams-Sonoma Stock Down 0.3 %

Williams-Sonoma Dividend Announcement

NYSE WSM opened at $122.91 on Monday. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.58 and a fifty-two week high of $176.89. The stock has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a PE ratio of 7.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $126.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.65.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is currently 18.91%.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

